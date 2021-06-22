Clean It, Fix It: New BBC One makeover series announced

BBC One has announced new day time series, Clean It, Fix It.

The new show will follow an expert team as they help households take back control of their homes.

A teaser shares: "However big or small, our homes should be a haven, and a place of refuge. It’s not always easy keeping a house in order but help is at hand, courtesy of the Clean It, Fix It team - extreme cleaner, Maxine Dwyer, skilled carpenter, Asher Edwards, and building legend, Tommy Walsh - on BBC One Daytime.

"In each episode Maxine, Tommy and Asher have just one day on site to help a household reclaim their space, and fall back in love with their home.

"The team will show the households and viewers how they can take back control of their homes with a number of clever, common sense hacks that don’t bust the bank balance. Forget expensive renovations, the Clean It, Fix It team will demonstrate how to make life changing home improvements with better use and a spruce up of space."

Clean It, Fix It will air over 15 episodes on BBC One later this year.