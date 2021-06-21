Series 3 of hit Sky original Britannia has a confirmed release date!

The series stars David Morrissey, Mackenzie Crook, Sophie Okonedo, Annabel Scholey, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Eleanor Worthington-Cox and Zoë Wanamaker.

In a world of mythic Celtic tribes, psychedelic druids and terrifying Romans, series three will see a young girl try to build a rebel alliance with a group of misfits.

Britannia series 3 release date

The third instalment of Sky Original Britannia will start on Sky Atlantic and be available on streaming service NOW on Tuesday 24, August 2021.

Series 3 has eight episodes which will be immediately available to watch online on demand.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Series three sees a radical transformation in Cait’s (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) journey as the Chosen One with a decision that will tie her to the future of her war-torn people and their ravaged land.

"Aulus (David Morrissey) comes under pressure from a new and dark force - otherwise known as his wife (Sophie Okonedo), whilst Amena (Annabel Scholey) finds herself in a lethal Ménage à trois with both of them.

"Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) gets a new job which he despises, and Veran goes to the underworld and sees the future."

On joining the cast for series 3, Sophie Okonedo said: “I’m so glad to be plunged into the weird and wonderful world of Britannia. I was already a fan of the show and its writers Jez and Tom Butterworth, so I jumped for joy when they offered me the wonderful character of Hemple. Without giving too much away I’ll just say this woman has a huge appetite…”

For now, you can catch up on all episodes of the first two series of Britannia on-demand on Sky and NOW.

Picture: Sky