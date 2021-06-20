Mrs Brown's Boys spin-off All Round to Mrs Brown's has been cancelled for 2021, according to reports.

The show sees Agnes and her family open their home to celebrity guests for The Cathy Brown Show in the middle of the mayhem of games, music, audience surprises and the efforts of Dermot and Buster to make a success of their celebrity tours.

The show debuted in 2017 and last aired in 2020 - but there won't be a series in 2021.

The Daily Star on Sunday newspaper reports that the show has been shelved due to restrictions as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

"Execs have tried just about everything to get this year’s series made, but the restrictions have made it impossible," a source told the newspaper. "It’s the first year since the show started that it won’t be airing.

“It’s such a shame for everyone involved and of course its millions of viewers."

A spokesperson for the BBC commented to the newspaper: "While All Round To Mrs Brown’s will not be returning this year, fans need not worry as some very exciting Mrs Brown news is coming very soon."

Guests on the show over the years have included Caitlyn Jenner, Emilia Fox, Billy Ocean, Mel B, Matt Lucas, Joel Dommett and Jonathan Ross as well as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Meanwhile the main series of Mrs Brown's Boys is set to return for another Christmas special at the end of the year.

Creator and star Brendan O'Carroll previously said that the show will stay on TV until at least 2026.

He told the Irish Sun newspaper: “We’ve been doing it in for nine years already — which is six more than the Royale Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.

“This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it."