Lee Mack sitcom Semi-Detached won't return for second series

Lee Mack sitcom Semi-Detached won't be back for a second series, it's been revealed.

The show started with a one-off pilot back in 2019 as part of BBC Two’s series of New on Two comedy pilots.

A six-part first series followed on BBC Two last summer but now one of its writers has shared news it won't be back.

Oliver Maltman, who penned the series alongside David Crow, told fans on Twitter this month (June): "Regrettably, we won't be returning for a second series, but we're very fortunate the BBC gave us such free rein with our ideas and so lucky to have worked with such an amazing cast and crew."

Each episode of the series played out in real time and is exactly like 24, except instead of following a government agent as he saves the planet, the series follows a perennial loser called Stuart as his life goes down the pan in a suburban cul-de-sac.

Alongside Lee Mack as Stuart, the cast featured Ellie White, Neil Fitzmaurice, Clive Russell, Samantha Spiro, Sarah Hoare and Patrick Baladi.

A synopsis teases: "All Stuart wants is a quiet life as a wedding DJ but his family seems to have other ideas. On top of barely coping with a (much younger) partner April and a new born baby, Stuart also has to look out for his jailbird brother Charlie and his promiscuous, drug-taking Dad Willie.

"Then there’s the ex-wife Kate, who lives across the cul-de-sac with their teenage daughter Madonna and Kate’s husband Ted who thinks he’s better than Stuart because he sells fish to sushi restaurants."

You can currently watch the first full series online via the BBC iPlayer here until August.