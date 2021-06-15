The Split series 3 cast confirmed as filming begins

Casting has been confirmed for the third and final series of BBC One drama The Split.

Written and created by Abi Morgan, it was confirmed earlier this year that The Split would return for one last outing.

The third series cast will see the returning three Defoe sisters (Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey and Fiona Button), their formidable mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay) and Hannah’s husband Nathan (Stephen Mangan).

Plus, it's been revealed the final series will also see the eagerly awaited return of Christie played by Barry Atsma; the catalyst to the breakdown of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage in series two.

Also returning to The Split for its final series are Damien Molony (Tyler), Chukwudi Iwuji (Zander), Rudi Dharmalingham (James), Elizabeth Roberts (Liv Stern), Ian McElhinney (Prof Ronnie), Anna Chancellor (Melanie Aickman) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Glen Peters), reprising his role as the Vicar who married Rose and James in season one.

Joining the cast for series 3 is Lara Pulver (Sherlock) playing Kate, a leading child psychologist whose arrival adds a whole new layer of complexity to Morgan’s multi-layered examination of divorce and modern marriage.

A teaser for the final instalment shares: "This farewell series, equal parts electrifying, witty and heart-breaking, continues to put the Defoe sisters and their matriarch at its heart; a group of powerful women working together to help their clients, their colleagues and each other as they continue to navigate the messiness of life.

"After audiences were left reeling by the collapse of Hannah and Nathan’s marriage at the end of series two, we join them again ten months on, following the two divorce lawyers as they negotiate their way through their own separation.

"With Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton, The Crown) boarding as lead director, Abi Morgan will conclude the trilogy with the most heart-warming and heart-breaking series to date as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted with her own divorce.

"With Christie making a return combined with a shocking revelation, will Hannah and Nathan repair their broken marriage, or is The Split simply too deep to repair?"

Abi Morgan said: "For every writer there are characters that stay with them, long after a show is over, Hannah Defoe and her family are just that, and it’s been a welcome balm after a difficult year globally, to reunite this brilliant cast.

"The Split has been building to this exhilarating final act for the Defoes as they navigate their way through the marital make up and break up, both personally and professionally, at Noble, Hale and Defoe.

"They say you can’t have new beginnings without endings, and I want to say a big thank you to the BBC and AMC, and the fans who have kept running by our side.”

Production for the series is currently underway in London.

The Split Series 3 will air in 2022 with further details to be announced.