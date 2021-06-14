Anne Robinson takes over the reigns of Countdown on Channel 4 this month, it's been confirmed.

Anne Robinson will takeover from Nick Hewer who announced his decision to step down last year.

The first female host of Channel 4’s longest running series, Anne's first episode will air on Monday, 28 June at 2:10PM.

She will join numbers whizz Rachel Riley and wordsmith Susie Dent, where together they will be the TV programme’s formidable female trio each weekday.

On her new all-female team, Anne Robinson, who will become Countdown’s sixth host said: "Three Girls Do Countdown - who wouldn't want to watch?”

Reflecting on filming with journalist and broadcaster Anne Robinson, Rachel Riley said: "It’s been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her.

"She’s not shy of asking them funny questions and the responses have ranged from going into their own comedy routines to not looking directly at her and hoping she doesn’t see them - it’s been very lively!"

Susie Dent added: “I’m so pleased to be able to work with Anne again. She has been a heroine of mine ever since she gently rescued me from an embarrassing moment on my first bit of live TV.

"With her flair and wit, she’s going to be a wonderful addition to the Countdown team.”

Countdown was the first programme to broadcast on Channel 4, when the channel launched 39 years ago, in November 1982, making it one of the longest running quiz shows in the world.

Originally hosted by the late Richard Whiteley, Countdown has more than 7,000 episodes to date. You can watch the latest instalments online via the All 4 player here.