Rob & Romesh Vs returns to Sky One in July with an Olympic special.

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be back on Sky One with three new episodes taking on Team GB Olympic stars across a number of sports, from weightlifting to canoeing.

Romesh said: "If you’re a massive fan of seeing Rob and I setting fire to our dignity, you will not be disappointed."

Rob added: "Even in a pandemic nothing is going to stop me and Romesh from wearing ill-fitting clothes and making a fool of ourselves on television."

The new episodes will begin on 8 July in the build up to the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

In the first, Rob and Romesh will take on the canoe slalom with Mallory Franklin and Kimberley Woods before attempting weightlifting and then hockey with gold medallist Maddie Hinch as their coach.

In the second instalment, Rob and Romesh will try their hand at clay pigeon shooting with Aaron Heading, gymnastics with sporting hero Max Whitlock and athletics with gold medallist Denise Lewis.

For the third and final part, Rob and Romesh meet Sir Andy Murray who pushes them to their limits in a tennis training session as well as tackling Andy's favourite hobby, road cycling.

There will also be a fourth, compilation episode which shares the best bits from the last three series - from the boys becoming drag queens and dancing with dancehall legends in Kingston Jamaica to going on a safari in South Africa and performing with Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Rob & Romesh Vs airs on Sky One from 8 July.