Myleene Klass to explore taboo of miscarriage in a powerful new documentary

Myleene Klass is to front a powerful new documentary on UKTV's W channel.

One-off documentary Myleene Klass: Miscarriage & Me will see Myleene open up on the trauma of her miscarriages, with the aim of breaking the taboo which often surrounds this type of pregnancy loss.

Myleene Klass said today: "I think I needed to make this because I needed to watch this. After my miscarriages I had to try and find some answers, some peace, some solidarity with people who've been through it too. You just don't want to feel alone because the defining feeling of miscarriage is feeling alone.

"I'm getting to a point in my life where I'm finding it very tricky to find a woman who hasn't gone through miscarriage. Making this film, I've realised that so many women around me have had miscarriages. How can I know so much about their lives but not know something that's shaped who they are and the way they are?

"Miscarriage still feels like a taboo. I'd like to help make these conversations a little easier. It can't go on being the big dark secret that we have to carry around."

UKTV share: "Miscarriage is the most common kind of pregnancy loss and every year it's estimated that around 250,000 women in the UK have a miscarriage. Myleene has had four and she is still coming to terms with the heart-breaking trauma of her loss. In this documentary Myleene will open the diary she kept for the first time on film. She will revisit the painful memories that include suffering a miscarriage while live on the radio.

"Through the course of the documentary, she will meet women from across the country who will also open up about their own experiences of baby loss, including close friends and family.

"Myleene will also follow a major campaign led by pregnancy charity Tommy's, as they urge the Government to change the care system so that more families can get the help they need following a miscarriage."

Myleene: Miscarriage & Me will air on the W channel during Baby Loss Awareness Week in October.

To find out more about the campaign for better care that Myleene is following, visit www.tommys.org/miscarriagematters.

Tommy's CEO Jane Brewin said: "Losing a baby can be devastating at any stage in pregnancy, and it's endured frequently but often silently because of the taboo that Myleene wants to tackle with this film.

"While our researchers work to find ways of sparing families this heartbreak, we need to improve care for those who do sadly experience miscarriage, and Myleene's support is a great boost for our campaign on this - as well as helping to break the silence so that people going through it feel less alone."