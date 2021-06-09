BBC One has announced a star cast for brand new thriller, The Trick.

From the makers of Keeping Faith, and written by Bafta-nominated Owen Sheers (The Snow Spider, Aberfan: The Green Hollow) The Trick tells the story of world-renowned Professor Philip Jones; Director of Climate Research at the University of East Anglia, who back in 2009 found himself at the eye of an international media storm and the victim of cyberterrorism.

A teaser from the BBC shares: "With time running out against an unseen enemy, The Trick looks at the potentially devastating consequences to humanity from climate change denial; how a media storm undermined public confidence in the science and how the concept of ‘truth’ took a back seat causing us to lose a decade of action.

"The film also charts the unjustified persecution of Phil Jones, his wife Ruth’s fierce support of her husband and the fight for the ultimate exoneration of himself and the science."

The one-off drama will star Jason Watkins (Line of Duty, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies) as respected scientist Professor Phil Jones and Victoria Hamilton (Doctor Foster, Life) as Phil’s wife, Ruth.

The cast also includes George MacKay (1917, Pride), Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones, Ripper Street), Adrian Edmondson (The Pact, Save Me), Aneirin Hughes (Hinterland, Keeping Faith), Pooky Quesnel (The A Word, The Victim), Richard Elfyn (The Pact), Rhashan Stone (Keeping Faith, Finding Alice), Justin Salinger (Hanna), Tara Divina (Line of Duty) and David Calder (Time, The Hatton Garden Job).

Jason Watkins said: “It is rare that a drama marries the personal and the public in such a compelling way - the urgent need to tackle the effects of the earth’s warming is not going away and the research into this project has been sobering.

"It is a privilege to play the brilliant scientist, Phil Jones, whose own private world was so threatened from outside and whose research and efforts have been so vital globally in combating the effects of climate change.

"I’m delighted to be performing alongside Victoria, the whole exceptional cast and with Pip Broughton, whose singular and beautiful work I so admire.”

Victoria Hamilton added: “This project is a call to arms in favour of the climate change cause, and I’m genuinely thrilled to be part of it.”

Writer Owen Sheers commented: “The Trick is both a story of a particular moment in time, and a story for our times. The events that came to be known as Climategate were a powerful coalescence of forces that have since shaped much of our last decade.

"At its heart, however, this is also a story about the people caught at the eye of a new kind of storm, and how in the end despite attack from all sides, the integrity and truth of their important work won through.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, said: “I’m hugely grateful to Vox Pictures and to the whole cast and crew for putting together a timely and important piece about a subject which is rarely seen in drama - the climate change crisis. This shocking true story speaks of the complexity of the challenges we face in tackling it.”

Filming will take place in Cardiff, London and Norfolk with a release date to be confirmed.

