Time: How to watch the full BBC One series online now

Time has made its debut on BBC One - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

Written by Jimmy McGovern and directed by Lewis Arnol, Time is a new three-part prison drama starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham.

A teaser of the drams shares: "Mark Cobden (Sean Bean) is newly imprisoned, consumed by guilt for his crime, and way out of his depth in the volatile world of prison life.

"He meets Eric McNally (Stephen Graham), an excellent prison officer doing his best to protect those in his charge. However, when one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family.

"Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star as two men on the edge in this emotional and thrilling portrayal of life in a British prison. What does it take to survive?"

Watch Time on TV and online

Time starts on BBC One on Sunday, 6 June at 9PM. Episodes air weekly on TV.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has three, hour long episodes.

A synopsis of the first episode reveals: "Mark Cobden is sent to prison and has to learn quickly how to survive. When an inmate identifies prison officer Eric McNally’s weakness, he faces an impossible choice."

Alongside Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, the full cast of Time features Siobhan Finneran, Sue Johnston, Hannah Walters, David Calder, Nadine Marshall, Michael Socha, Aneurin Barnard, Jack McMullen and James Nelson-Joyce.

