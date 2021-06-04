Father Brown series 9 confirmed to air on BBC One in 2022

Father Brown will return to BBC One with a brand new series in 2022, it's been announced.

Father Brown is based on the stories by GK Chesterton about a crime-solving Roman Catholic priest played by Mark Williams (Harry Potter, The Fast Show), who once again resumes his role.

A ninth series has been confirmed with new episodes, including a special to mark the 100th episode, which is set on New Year’s Eve.

The show will be back on TV in early 2022 on BBC One daytime, with an exact return date to be confirmed.

Mark Williams said: “We love telling our stories as much as the world loves watching them. A modest, warm daytime drama that achieves one hundred episodes and global success. Who’d have thought it?”

Mark stars alongside returning cast members; Sorcha Cusack (Mrs McCarthy), Jack Deam (Inspector Mallory) and John Burton (Sergeant Goodfellow) are Alex Price (Sid Carter), Nancy Carroll (Lady Felicia), Emer Kenny (Bunty Windermere) and John Light (Hercule Flambeau).

The 100th episode, The Red Death, will see Lady Felicia and her husband Monty host a lavish masked ball counting down to 1954. However, their plans are ruined when the Minster of Defence, Sir Charles Hakeworth is murdered by a masked figure. With the estate locked down and a killer in the midst Father Brown and the gang must find the real perpetrator.

Guest cast appearances in the 100th episode will include Richard Dillane (Sir Charles Hakeworth) Alexander Hanson (Lord ‘Monty’ Montague), Gemma Page (Lady Agnes Hakeworth), Caleb Frederick (Dr Elliot Muthomi), Nicholas Audsley (Robert Earl of Finchmore) and Cam Spence (Ruth Moulton).

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of Daytime & Early Peak, said: “Father Brown’s canny observations and remarkable powers of sleuthing continue to thrill not only BBC daytime viewers but audiences around the world, who find the themes in the series just as relevant today as they were in GK Chesterton’s time. We’re delighted to be bringing more of his adventures to screen soon.”

Father Brown first aired on the BBC in 2013 and has since aired in 232 territories around the world.