Anne Boleyn cast revealed in full for new Channel 5 drama

Anne Boleyn has arrived on Channel 5 - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The three-part mini series tells the story of Anne Boleyn's relationship with King Henry VIII.

Advertisements

Told from her perspective, the show has been described as a "propulsive psychological thriller" which will explore the final months of the Queen's life up until her execution in 1536.

The series has been written by Eve Hedderwick Turner and is directed by Lynsey Mille - but who's on the cast?

Anne Boleyn 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Anne Boleyn:

Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn

Paapa Essiedu as George Boleyn

Mark Stanley as Henry VIII

Anna Brewster as Jane Boleyn

Aoife Hinds as Princess Mary

Jamael Westman as Edward Seymour

Barry Ward as Thomas Cromwell

Lola Petticrew as Jane Seymour

Amanda Burton as Anne Shelton

Thalissa Teixeira as Madge Shelton

Isabella Laughland as Elizabeth Browne

James Harkness as William Kingston

Advertisements

Turlough Convery as Henry Norris

Gianni Calchetti as Marquis of Essex

Watch Anne Boleyn on TV and online

The new series of Anne Boleyn broadcasts over three consecutive nights: Tuesday 1 June and Thursday 3 June inclusive at 9PM on Channel 5.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the My5 player.

A full teaser of the series shares: "You may know the history, but you don’t know her story. Anne Boleyn is a new three part intimate psychological thriller, told from a new perspective – hers. The show explores Anne’s final months as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.

The series was filmed on location in Yorkshire in 2020.

Jodie Turner-Smith said of taking on the title role: “I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen.

Advertisements

£Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today."

Picture: Channel 5/Photographer Parisa Taghizadeh / Fable / ViacomCBS