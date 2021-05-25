National Television Awards 2021 nominations voting opens

The first round of voting for the National Television Awards 2021 awards are open now.

The long list of nominees in the publicly voted awards have been confirmed for viewers to have their say.

Advertisements

Joel Dommett will takeover from David Walliams to present the awards from the O2 Arena in September. The ceremony will air live on ITV.

The various categories will see the likes of The Masked Singer, Strictly, The Voice and Britain's Got Talent battle it out to be named Best Talent Show.

In the award for best TV Presenter, Ant and Dec once again make the long list having won the title for a record-breaking 19 years. Hoping to FINALLY end their reign are the likes of Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Graham Norton and Phillip Schofield.

The New Drama category features a whopping 39 nominees, including Small Axe, I May Destroy You, Bridgerton, WandaVision, Normal People and The Queen's Gambit, with 72 stars nominated in the Drama Performance category for their various roles.

Plus this year there are some new categories - Authored Documentary features factual shows fronted by famous faces from Katie Price to Greta Thunberg while Quiz Game Show will see everything from Only Connect and QI go head to head with Floor is Lava and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Other categories are Challenge Show, Returning Drama, The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, Serial Drama, Daytime and Comedy.

See the full long list of NTA 2021 nominations and vote for your favourites for free online HERE.

All votes must be in by 11pm on Friday 4th June 2021

Advertisements

The short list of nominations will be revealed in January before a final round of public voting to decide the winners.

Originally due to take place in January, the 2021 National Television Awards are currently scheduled to take place on Thursday, 9 September 2021.