Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary to host This Morning for half term

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will takeover This Morning for half term week later this month.

The duo, who currently host the show on Friday mornings, will front the show between Monday, 31 May and Friday, 4 June.

Speaking about their time together on the show so far, Alison said: “It’s been an absolute dream. I’ve loved every minute of it to be honest! I think the best thing really is getting to know Dermot.

"We had obviously met before and had seen each other over the past twenty years, but we didn’t really know each other. He always shows me pictures and videos of his baby and his cats, so I’m finding out so much more about him and his wonderful family. He’s just a really cool person.”

Dermot added: "Getting to know the lovely Alison even more! That might sound silly because people assume that when two people get a job together that they know each other really really well, and we didn’t. I mean, we knew each other and we have always got on very well but we didn’t know each other, so our chemistry has had to grow and adapt on air.

“You know when you just click with someone? She really is just wonderful to work with, it’s been great and for me, the shows are about informing, entertaining and having fun, and the Fridays in particular are about gearing up to the weekend - enjoying your Friday and easing yourself into the weekend - and I think we provide that mix brilliantly together.”

This Morning is currently seeing it's best ratings in 19 years with viewing figures for 2021 (up to April) up 6% on last year.

Alison continued: “We do have the best time and it is a lot of fun, but it's also hard work as well! We had to take time to find our feet, but now that we know more about each other and how we like to work, what topics we are passionate about… that makes it even easier.

"We’ve just had to work all that out live on TV really, but I love it if people are enjoying the show. Although my main critic is my son and he texted me recently saying, ‘Mum, I love you and Dermot, today’s show was brilliant’ and when I get a message like that from him, I’m happy.

“Dermot and I do bring Friday lols! [Laughs] But we can deliver our more serious side too when it's needed. I think maybe I’m the heart and Dermot is the soul of the show on Fridays... and I do feel like there will always be a dash of Friday fun sprinkled on top!”

Dermot agreed: “If you are doing a good show and working hard and you’re enjoying it and feel like you’re doing the items justice and the crew on the floor are enjoying it, then the chances are the show is working.

"I just haven’t worried myself about the ratings or any external pressures really. You know whether you’re having a good show or not, so I try not to worry about anything else… I’m just concentrating on settling in! Also with co-presenting it's all about giving and taking, playing off each other's strengths and listening to each other.

“It’s a great fun job, but in terms of prep work, you get your brief late on a Thursday - and I play football on Thursdays and I thought I would have to give it up - but actually, I’ve worked out that I can get there, eat and shower quickly after and then I’ll sit down about 9pm and do about an hour prep and still get a good night's sleep before the show… so I’ve sorted a good routine.

“But I still can’t quite believe - both of us actually feel this way - that some of the world’s best chefs come in and cook us lunch every Friday - what a perk! The food part of the show never feels like work!”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV and on ITV Hub