I Can See Your Voice applications: How to be on the BBC One series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant or a singer on BBC One's I Can See Your Voice.

Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, each week players will need to navigate their way through a series of rounds to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery people standing before them, all without ever hearing them sing a note.

A brand new second series of the show has been confirmed - with applications now open for its next series.

I Can See Your Voice applications

Applications to be on I Can See Your Voice as either a contestant or a singer are open now to those aged 18 or over from 28 May.

If you think you could tell whether someone is a good singer or a bad singer by working out a series of clues, you can apply to be a contestant.

If you are an incredible vocalist who is ready to WOW the nation, you can apply to be a good singer.

If you a terrible singer but think you could convince everyone otherwise for a chance to win a cash prize, you can apply to be a bad singer.

To apply for any of the three roles, visit bbc.co.uk/takepart now.

Online applications for all roles currently close on 9 July 2021.

How does I Can See Your Voice work?

I Can See Your Voice sees host Paddy McGuinness joined by a panel of celebrity investigators - Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

In each episode the panel, joined by a special music guest, will help a pair of contestants attempt to tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers, without hearing them sing a note.

The players attempt to pick out the bad singers based on a number of clues, interrogation and lip-sync performances, eliminating one each round.

The last mystery singer left at the end will reveal if they are a good or a bad singer in a duet with the week's guest, resulting in either a magical musical moment or a comedy collaboration.

If the contestants chose a good singer, they win the cash, but if a bad singer manages to make it all the way to the end, they steal the £10,000.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.