Your Home Made Perfect new series arrives on BBC Two bigger than before

Your Home Made Perfect is back for a brand new series on BBC Two - with a difference.

The third series of the hit property makeover show launches on Monday, 24 May at 8PM on BBC Two.

This time host Angela Scanlon is joined by a pool of six incredible cutting-edge architects who will be transforming problematic homes into dream homes with the magic of virtual reality.

A teaser shares: "Imagine stepping inside your home, and suddenly it’s transformed beyond your wildest dreams, without ever opening a can of paint or lifting a single brick. Cutting-edge virtual reality and visual effects enable people to see what the future of their home could look like, before building it in reality.

"Never before have plans come to life like this: people can instantly explore a stunning transformation of their bedroom, walk around an incredible double-height kitchen or see how adding a gigantic picture window will turn a dingy lounge into a show-stopping sitting room."

In each episode, a family will be presented with two radically different designs by two extraordinary architects, before deciding which to make a reality.

Laura Jane Clark returns to the show, joined by new architects Julian Mcintosh, Lynsey Elliot, Will Foster, Lizzie Fraher and Damion Burrows. Robert Jamison won't be a part of the new series due to schedule commitments.

Shares Angela: "We are back and this time with a crew. 6 architects, so two go head-to-head for each project and obviously across 6 there is a wild variety of approaches and styles so it’s always surprising.

"The series just feels bigger, the couples know the process because they’re familiar with the show, there’s more trust there so people have made bolder choices. And the lingo, everyone is across the lingo now -all the technical terminology - it made me howl."

She adds: "In this series we visit a number of incredible ‘inspiration’ houses/properties (tiny houses with glass floors, enormous orate sunrooms, restored printworks turned family home). I have left brimming with ideas every time and longing to build my own mad house."

Your Home Made Perfect begins Monday, 24 May at 8PM on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Damion Burrows, Lizzie Fraher, Julian McIntosh, Angela Scanlon, Laura Jane Clark, Lynsey Elliott, Will Foster - (C) Remarkable TV - Photographer: Remarkable TV

More on: TV