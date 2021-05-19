You Don't Know Me first look and cast of new BBC One drama revealed

BBC One has revealed a first look at its upcoming new drama You Don’t Know Me.

Based on Imran Mahmood's bestselling novel, the four-part TV adaptation is written by Tom Edge (The Crown, Vigil).

You Don’t Know Me stars Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree, Angela Black), newcomer Sophie Wilde, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider, Sixteen), Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Last Tree), Yetunde Oduwole (Carnage, Meet The Adebanjos) and Nicholas Khan (Transformers: The Last Knight, Exodus: Gods and Kings).

They're joined by Bukky Bakray (Rocks, Self-Charm) who recently became the youngest ever winner of the Bafta Rising Star Award at the age of 19; she also earned a Bafta Best Actress nomination for her role in the film Rocks.

Directed by Sarmad Masud (My Pure Land, Bulletproof, Ackley Bridge), the drama centres on a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder.

At his trial, Hero (Adewunmi) tells an extraordinary story. It is about the woman he loves, Kyra (Wilde) who got into terrible trouble. It’s about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?

You Don’t Know Me was filmed in Birmingham and will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK with a start date to be confirmed.

The drama produced by Snowed-In Productions (Too Close, Mrs Wilson) and co-produced with Netflix who will stream the show outside the UK & Ireland.