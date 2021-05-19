The BBC has unveiled a first look at its upcoming new drama The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan.

The six-part series is teased as a "character-driven mystery packed thriller, full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns."

Advertisements

A synopsis shares: "Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

"Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

"Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, The Tourist is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action.

"At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now - and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?"

Jamie Dornan (A Private War, The Fall, Wild Mountain Thyme) leads the cast as The Man.

Advertisements

The show also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades with Damon Herriman.

A start date for the series is yet to be announced.

The Tourist has been written by Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar) and directed by Chris Sweeney (Liar, Back to Life).

Advertisements

Writers Harry and Jack Williams said: “The Tourist is a departure from anything we’ve written before. It isn’t an easy show to categorise - so we won’t.

"We are, however, hugely excited to have Chris Sweeney on board as director, and to be making this for the BBC. We’re thankful for their support of this ambitious project.”