BBC to adapt upcoming novel Wahala into TV drama

The BBC has announced a TV adaptation of Nikki May's upcoming debut novel, Wahala.

Wahala follows three thirty-something Anglo-Nigerian female friends living in London, successfully navigating a world that mixes roast dinners with jollof rice.

A teaser shares: "Simi, Ronke and Boo have been best friends for years, sharing every aspect of their careers, family lives and relationships with one another.

"But when the beautiful, charismatic and super wealthy Isobel infiltrates their friendship group, mounting tensions, unravelling bonds and unearthed secrets have shocking and tragic consequences."

The book, released in January 2022, will be adapted for TV by Bafta-nominated writer Theresa Ikoko.

Theresa Ikoko said: “I can’t wait to bring Nikki May’s amazing book Wahala to the screen with BBC and Firebird. It is a fantastic, intriguing, suspenseful story of friendship, rivalry secrecy and revenge, think Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends meets Peckham!

"It’s also a really amazing celebration of Nigerian British culture, which I’m a proud flag-bearer of, so it’s going to be a lot of the correct jollof rice, awe-inspiring geles and breath-taking moments, we hope you love it!”

Further details such as casting are to be announced.

