ITV to mark fifth anniversary of Manchester Arena bombing with new documentary

ITV is to mark five years on from the Manchester Arena bombing with a two-part special.

A new documentary, provisionally titled Manchester Bombing: Fifth Anniversary will mark the anniversary of the appalling terror attack next Spring.

The series is produced by award-winning independent production company Label1 (Hospital; School) and directed by BAFTA nominee Marcus Plowright (Football, Prince William and Mental Health; The Murder of Jill Dando; In Cold Blood; Generation Gifted).

ITV share: "Sourcing new information and insights from the Public Inquiry into the bombing, as well as bringing together first-hand testimonies of those who were there, the series will explore the events leading up to, and the aftermath of, the moment when the contrasting worlds of innocent bystanders and domestic terrorism came together in an act of extreme violence at the Manchester Arena on 22nd May 2017."

Tom Giles, Controller, Current Affairs at ITV, said: “As we approach the fifth anniversary of the devastating attack at the Manchester Arena, we’re pleased to be working with Label 1 on this series, which aims to provide fresh insight into what happened and ask what lessons can be learned.”

Creative Director, Label1, Simon Dickson, added: “The programmes will sensitively piece together the timeline leading up to the bombing and its aftermath, as well as exploring the evidence that has been presented to the Public Inquiry”.

