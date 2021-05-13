Dragons' Den applications: How to apply to be on the BBC One series

Here's how to apply to appear on BBC One's Dragons' Den

Hosted by Evan Davis, the business show sees budding entrepreneurs able to pitch their new business ideas and product innovations to a line up of investors.

While the latest series is currently on air, the BBC is already seeking applications for its next series.

Dragons' Den applications

Applications to be a contestant on Dragons' Den for what will be its nineteenth series are open now.

BBC say: "If you've got a great business idea to put to our venture capitalists, here's where you can apply to take your place in the Den."

To submit your business, fill out the form online here.

As part of the process, you must provide details about how much investment you are looking for and an 'Executive Summary' about your business.

The application form shares: "In the Executive Summary, you have the chance to sell yourself and your idea, and give a clear and comprehensive outline of your business or product. What problem does your idea solve?

"What stage are you at with patent or copyright protection? Where are you up to with prototyping or testing? Describe sales, if your business is trading."

Applications, open to those aged 18 or over, will be put forward to be shortlisted for inclusion in the programme.

Meet the new Dragon!

The new series of Dragons' Den will welcome a new name to the investor line up.

28-year-old entrepreneur and Sunday Times best-selling author Steven Bartlett is set to join the BBC One show, the youngest Dragon in the show's history.

Steven replaces Tej Lalvani on the show after Tej announced his exit prior to the current series starting.

He will sit alongside Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Sara Davies for the 19th series of Dragons’ Den.

Bartlett is founder and former CEO of social media marketing agency The Social Chain which he set up from a bedroom in Manchester. He dropped out of university and built the group’s two flagship companies, Social Chain and Media Chain, when he was just 22 years old before taking his company public at 27, with a current market valuation of over £300m.

Steven Bartlett said: “I’ve been watching Dragons’ Den since I was 12 years old - it was my first window into the real world of business and investing. It’s a tremendous honour to join the Den, hopefully representing a new generation of entrepreneurs, inspiring young and specifically under-represented entrepreneurs to follow in my footsteps.”