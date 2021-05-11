Paul Sinha's TV Showdown returns to ITV for a second series

Paul Sinha's TV Showdown is to return to ITV for a second series.

First airing at the start of the year, Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown sees Paul preside over two teams of three celebrities as they're quizzed on their TV knowledge.

Advertisements

ITV explain: "Hilariously witty Chaser, stand-up comedian and TV trivia genius Paul Sinha hosts this raucous, fiercely contested battle in which celebrities’ pride is at stake.

"Each week, two regular team captains will go head to head with their respective teams. Featuring clips from the best-loved shows on TV, Paul tests the teams’ knowledge of everything on the box, from Blind Date to Bake Off and everything in between.

"It’s one thing to be on the telly - but it’s another to know your stuff about it!"

Host Paul Sinha is joined by regular team captains Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett who are both expected to be back for the second series, reports the British Comedy Guide.

Guests on the first series included Emilia Fox, Adil Ray, Melvin Odoom, Laura Whitmore, Janet Street-Porter, Roman Kemp, Shirley Ballas and more.

While a start date for the new episodes is to be confirmed, the first series of six episodes is currently available to stream online here.

Speaking about hosting the show previouly, Paul said: “It was quite extraordinary. Seeing your own name in lights is the most discombobulating part of the whole experience. That they’ve handed you this level of responsibility.

"I’ve only been part of stuff before, rather than driving it from the middle. I was surprisingly not nervous, but emotional."

Advertisements

Comedian and quizzer Paul has been one of The Chaser's Chasers since 2011, taking on contestants under the nickname 'The Sinnerman'.

Picture: ITV/Livewire Pictures