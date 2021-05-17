Innocent cast revealed for series 2 on ITV in 2021

Innocent series 2 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Following the show's first outing in 2018, a brand new second season airs this week on ITV.

Innocent II follows the fictional story of schoolteacher Sally Wright, who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor before he was found stabbed to death.

After originally being convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail in 2015, five years later Sally sets out find the real killer after her conviction is overturned.

DCI Michael Braithwaite, returning to work after a period of absence, is charged with re-investigating the case and is determined to discover the true identity of Matty’s killer.

Innocent 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 2 of Innocent:

Sally Wright - Katherine Kelly

Sam Wright - Jamie Bamber

DCI Mike Braithwaite - Shaun Dooley

Karen - Priyanga Burford

John Taylor - Andrew Tiernan

Maria Taylor - Lucy Black

Anna Stamp - Ellie Rawnsley

Bethany - Amy-leigh Hickman

DS Suzy Jones - Laura Rollins

DC Dave Green - Michael Stevenson

DC Mia Hollins - Janine Wood

Jenny - Nadia Albina

Emily - Krissi Bohn

Supt Denham - Poppy Miller

Mark - Scott Chambers

Debbie Oram - Rosalyn Wright

Building Society Cashier - Bonnie Adair

Building Site Foreman - Ian Kelsey

Judge - Lenny Hayden

Alf - Michael Yare

Forewoman - Wuese Houston-jibo

First Juror - Katharine Simmons

Second Juror - Rahman Telliam

Watch Innocent on TV and online

The new series of Innocent broadcasts over four consecutive nights: Monday 17 May to Thursday 20 May inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile series 1 of Innocent is currently available to stream in full on the ITV Hub and BritBox.

You can also get series 1 of Innocent on DVD here.

The first series told the compelling story of David Collins who had served seven years in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife Tara.

Having always protested his innocence and facing the rest of his life behind bars, his situation couldn’t be more desperate.

