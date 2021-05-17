Innocent cast revealed for series 2 on ITV in 2021

Innocent series 2 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
Following the show's first outing in 2018, a brand new second season airs this week on ITV.
Innocent II follows the fictional story of schoolteacher Sally Wright, who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor before he was found stabbed to death.
After originally being convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in jail in 2015, five years later Sally sets out find the real killer after her conviction is overturned.
DCI Michael Braithwaite, returning to work after a period of absence, is charged with re-investigating the case and is determined to discover the true identity of Matty’s killer.
Innocent 2021 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 2 of Innocent:
Sally Wright - Katherine Kelly
Sam Wright - Jamie Bamber
DCI Mike Braithwaite - Shaun Dooley
Karen - Priyanga Burford
John Taylor - Andrew Tiernan
Maria Taylor - Lucy Black
Anna Stamp - Ellie Rawnsley
Bethany - Amy-leigh Hickman
DS Suzy Jones - Laura Rollins
DC Dave Green - Michael Stevenson
DC Mia Hollins - Janine Wood
Jenny - Nadia Albina
Emily - Krissi Bohn
Supt Denham - Poppy Miller
Mark - Scott Chambers
Debbie Oram - Rosalyn Wright
Building Society Cashier - Bonnie Adair
Building Site Foreman - Ian Kelsey
Judge - Lenny Hayden
Alf - Michael Yare
Forewoman - Wuese Houston-jibo
First Juror - Katharine Simmons
Second Juror - Rahman Telliam
Watch Innocent on TV and online
The new series of Innocent broadcasts over four consecutive nights: Monday 17 May to Thursday 20 May inclusive at 9PM on ITV.
You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.
Meanwhile series 1 of Innocent is currently available to stream in full on the ITV Hub and BritBox.
You can also get series 1 of Innocent on DVD here.
The first series told the compelling story of David Collins who had served seven years in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife Tara.
Having always protested his innocence and facing the rest of his life behind bars, his situation couldn’t be more desperate.