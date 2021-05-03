ITV detective drama Grace to return for a second series

ITV's detective drama Grace is to return for a second series.

John Simm will return as Brighton-based Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels.

The show co-stars Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper with the first episode earlier this year watched by 8.8 million viewers. A second episode will air later this year.

Meanwhile the second series will comprise of three 120 minute films; Not Dead Enough, Dead Man’s Footsteps and Dead Tomorrow.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill commented: “We are delighted to be adapting more of Peter James’ wonderful novels. John Simm has brilliantly brought the much-loved Detective Superintendent Roy Grace to screen and there are many more cases for the audiences to enjoy. ”

Writer Russell Lewis commented: “After the overwhelmingly positive audience response to the seaside noir of Dead Simple, (tabloid trauma tales notwithstanding!) and Looking Good Dead cued up ready to go, all at Team Roy Grace are delighted to have been given the opportunity by ITV to return to Brighton (& Hove, actually!) to continue Roy's story with a new series of films based on Peter James best-selling novels.

"We’ll be shooting out of our Brighton HQ and all along and around the South Coast from late summer through to very late autumn, so it’s quite possible that like some macabre Radio Fab Roadshow, our caravanserai of coroner’s van, SOCO unit, Mobile Incident Room may well be coming to a street near you! As the late, great Shaw Taylor used to ask viewers on Police 5... ‘Keep ‘em peeled!’”

You can watch the first episode of Grace online via ITV Hub here.

