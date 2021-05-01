Fleur East joins panel of I Can See Your Voice for latest episode

Fleir East joins the panel of BBC One's new game show I Can See Your Voice tonight.

The show is hosted by Paddy McGuinness who is joined by celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

Each week they will be joined by a special musical guest to help a pair of contestants pick between good and bad mystery singers - without hearing them sing a note.

The players attempt to weed out the bad singers based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip-sync performances in order to win a £10,000 prize.

At the end of the show they must pick one singer to duet with the week's guest, resulting in either a magical musical moment or a comedy collaboration!

If the players pick right, they win the cash but if a bad singer makes it to the end they will take home the £10k.

This week's guest star is Fleur East who will help best mates Anton and Duban from London try to tell the difference between the good and bad mystery singers.

This time, the line-up includes a singing acrobat, a princess and a karate champion.

I Can See Your Voice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday night (1 May) at 7:25PM.

Speaking about the series, Alison Hammond said: "I Can See Your Voice is just one of the best shows I’ve ever seen in my entire life, not just because I am on it, but it is actually a really good show.

"You’ve got good singers, you’ve got bad singers, it’s up to me, Amanda and Jimmy as the investigators to decipher who are the good singers.

(L-R) Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond, Fleur East, Jimmy Carr - (C) Thames - Photographer: Tom Dymond

So, on that final round, when the singer sings, whether they are good or bad. I always think the other way around! I always think a bad singer is going to be good, and a good singer is going to be bad. So, every show is a surprise for me.

"My favourite round in I Can See Your Voice is the lip sync, that’s the round where you can truly see when someone is a good singer or not. Obviously, I am the best lip syncer, so I have the knowledge to know who is lying and who is telling the truth."

Meanwhile Paddy said: "We’ve had a nice mixture of popstars join as guest panel investigators, all different genres. We’ve had Ricky Wilson from the Kaiser Chiefs, we’ve had Louise Redknapp, and Alexandra Burke, she was really good.

"And for me, this is because this was my era, Heather Small from M People. I was taken back to the 90s, she looks amazing, that was a highlight for me actually. We’ve had Ronan Keating and Danny Jones, a fellow Boltonian!"