Cruising with Jane McDonald is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

The hit show follows TV presenter and singer Jane McDonald as she embarks on a series of ocean getaways aboard some of the world's biggest and most luxurious cruise ships.

A brand new series is on its way to Channel 5 soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Cruising with Jane McDonald start?

Cruising with Jane McDonald's new series starts on Sunday, 9 May at 9PM on Channel 5.

Filmed prior to the pandemic, the series has four episodes.

The first sees Jane McDonald exploring the Caribbean aboard a new luxury liner.

The first leg takes her south-east from Fort Lauderdale in Florida toward the private resort of Princess Cays on the island of Eleuthera, and from there she continues along to the Virgin Isles and St Thomas, ending on the island of St Martin.

In the second half of the trip, Jane visits Grand Cayman for a spot of horse-riding along the beach before heading to Roatan off the coast of Honduras, discovering the wonders of the deep aboard a submarine.

Jane concludes her trip on the Mexican island of Cozumel, where she parties the night away at the colourful local carnival.

The series is the seventh to air on Channel 5.

You can catch up on episodes online and catch up on past series via the My5.tv streaming service.

Picture: Jane stood on the deck of Sky Princess. Channel 5/Viacom Studios UK All Rights Reserved