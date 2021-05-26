BAFTA TV Awards 2021 date, host and full list of nominations

The BAFTA Television Awards 2021 are on their way - here's all you need to know.

The 2021 Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2020.

2021 BAFTA TV Awards date and host

This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, 6 June, hosted by Richard Ayoade for a second year.

The awards will air on BBC One.

He said: "I have been asked if, this year, I could say I am thrilled to be back as 'host' and, reluctantly, I am willing to pretend that I am.

"They have assured me that as soon as the world returns to normal, they will get someone decent again."

Meanwhile, actor, writer and director, Gbemisola Ikumelo will take the helm as host of the British Academy Television Craft Awards for the first time. The ceremony will stream live on the BAFTA YouTube channel on Monday 24 May.

Gbemisola Ikumelo said: “I’m really excited to host this year’s British Academy Craft Awards and celebrate all the amazing behind the scenes individuals that quietly make our favourite TV shows what they are.

"I’m enjoying how inventive the BAFTA award shows have become in this climate. We’re making seriously tasty lemonade here and I for one am looking forward to not tripping and falling in-front of a bunch of drunk creatives!”

Leading the BAFTA TV 2021 nominations are Small Axe, The Crown, I May Destroy You, Normal People, Sex Education, Adult Material. I Hate Suzie, This Country, Once Upon a Time in Iraq and Strictly Come Dancing

The awards will be voted on by the BAFTA judges, other than the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, which will be voted for by the public (voting closes 24 May).

The nominees for that award are Bridgerton: Penelope Is revealed as Lady Whistledown; Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform; EastEnders: Gray kills Chantelle; Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference; Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay and The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker arrives.

Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive at BAFTA, said: “We are delighted that Richard will be returning to host the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Richard hosted the Awards brilliantly last year and I really look forward to another year with him at the helm.

"Equally exciting is our new host for the Television Craft Awards, Gbemisola Ikumelo. We have seen Gbemisola’s wonderful work on our screens as an actor, writer and director in Famalam and also Brain in Gear for which she won a BAFTA last year.”

Katie Taylor, Commissioning Editor Entertainment at the BBC added: “The BAFTAs are an undeniable highlight of the annual awards calendar and viewers on BBC One can look forward to seeing the very best of British TV being celebrated under the stewardship of our enigmatically entertaining host Richard Ayoade.”