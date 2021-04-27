The Rising: Sky announce new supernatural crime thriller

Sky One has announced a brand new supernatural crime thriller to air in 2022.

The Rising will start filming in the Lake District next month with a cast featuring Clara Rugaard alongside newcomers Nenda Neururer and Solly McLeod

Advertisements

Further cast include Daniel Ings, Emily Taaffe, Alex Lanipekun and Robyn Cara.

A synopsis shares: "The Rising is the story of Neve Kelly (Rugaard), who discovers that she is dead. She's scared and confused by this new existence. But, when she realises she has been murdered, she’s furious. She’s determined to find her killer and get justice, believing that it was someone she knew.

"Impulsive and restless, Neve regrets never leaving her isolated community. And, as she comes to terms with her abilities, she begins to destabilise the lives of those she left behind. Particularly her estranged father, Tom (Daniel Ings) and her beloved mother Maria (Emily Taaffe).

"Neve is a disruptive, unsettling hero who should not exist, and she needs to find her purpose. She takes us through the investigation into her death, going where the police can’t. In the process she uncovers deeply buried secrets and is forced to re-examine everything about her life and the people she cared about.

"With nothing to lose but time, Neve will push for the truth even when it hurts. Her return forces everyone around her to change, confess, or start covering their tracks. But, it also reveals that there are others like her out there…

"With a distinctive tone and visual style, The Rising is a story about love, justice and the cost of pursuing the truth in a world that wants to keep it hidden."

Advertisements

The Rising will air on Sky One in 2022 as well as streaming service NOW.

Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content said: “The Rising is a really fresh take on an atmospheric thriller and I’m hugely excited to bring this story to Sky, complete with a great line up of young, emerging talent. The story of Neve takes audiences on a journey from mystery, suspense and horror, all set to the stunning scenic backdrop of The Lake District.”

Jane Millichip, Chief Content Officer, Sky Studios added: “Following a successful production collaboration on The Third Day, The Rising is the first series produced entirely in-house at Sky Studios.

"It re-enforces our ambition and commitment to building high-quality production capability that sits alongside our work with independents. It’s fantastic to be working with Julian Stevens and a world-class team of established and emerging talent, who are delivering a fresh and impactful take on the supernatural genre.”

Advertisements

Julian Stevens, Executive Producer for The Rising commented: "The Rising grabbed me instantly as an incredibly unique concept. It’s a powerful story with a strong and unexpected protagonist at the heart of it.

"We explore subverting tropes throughout, giving agency to our central character and allowing the entire narrative to be told from her perspective. It’s a pleasure to be working on such a compelling and dynamic show."