Showtrial cast revealed for new BBC drama from makers of Line of Duty

BBC One has unveiled the cast of its upcoming new drama Showtrial.

The new series comes from producers World Productions, who previously brought Line Of Duty, Bodyguard and Save Me to screen.

The cast will feature Tracy Ifeachor (Quantico, Treadstone, The Originals); James Frain (Star Trek: Discovery, True Detective, Gotham) and Sharon D Clarke (Rocks, Doctor Who, Kiri) have been cast alongside Sinéad Keenan (Little Boy Blue, Care, Three Families); Celine Buckens (Warrior, Bridgerton); Kerr Logan (Strike, Alias Grace, Game of Thrones) and Lolita Chakrabarti (Vigil, Criminal: UK).

A synopsis shares: "When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused - and their families - in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest. Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponising Talitha’s gender as well as her social privilege against her.

"From arrest to verdict, Cleo and defence vie with the prosecution to convince us of the truth about Talitha: Damaged scapegoat? Or cold-blooded killer?

"Filmed and set around Bristol, Showtrial explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process, in a timely legal drama full of dark humour."

Ben Richards, creator and writer, said: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

Zara Hayes, director, added: “These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn’t be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama…”

Simon Heath, World Productions CEO and Creative Director, commented: “I’m hugely excited by the brilliant cast who have signed up to bring Ben’s terrific scripts to life.”

Mona Qureshi, Executive Producer for the BBC, said: “Showtrial is utterly absorbing, twisty, thought-provoking British drama at its finest and we’re delighted to have found the perfect cast to captivate the audience with this story.”

Showtrial will run for five episodes with an air date to be announced in due course.

