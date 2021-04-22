Winning Combination applications: How to apply to be on the ITV series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on ITV's Winning Combination

Hosted by Omid Djalili, the tea time game show is currently seeking applications for its next series.

Winning Combination applications

Applications to be a contestant on Winning Combination for its second series are open now.

ITV say: "Winning Combination is back for a second series! The fast-paced quiz show where contestants battle it out to be part of the WINNING COMBINATION – a perfect storm of players, money and general knowledge questions that could see four players walk away with some serious cash.

"Hosted by the fantastic Omid Djalili, this fun and exciting daytime quiz is for anyone who enjoys answering questions and thinks they’ve got what it takes to be part of a Winning Combination."

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications currently close on 23:59 Sunday 30th May 2021

How does Winning Combination work?

In each episode nine contestants compete against one another to be part of the 'Winning Combination'.

Before the show, each contestant is randomly assigned a number between one and nine. They then face off in a series of fast-paced general knowledge rounds to get themselves - and their number - through to the final.

In the final, the top four players come together to try and win the four-digit cash prize defined by their numbers.

But the numbers don’t just decide the prize money - they also determine the number of questions they must correctly answer to win.

Therefore the bigger the prize, the harder it is to win.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

