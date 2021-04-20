Will there be a The Syndicate series 5? Latest on the hit BBC One drama

The Syndicate is back on BBC One with its fourth series - and fans already want to know if there will be a fifth.

The BBC One show made its debut in 2012 and last aired in 2015. Each stand-alone series follows a different winning lottery syndicate.

The new fourth series has six episodes - but are more on the way?

Will The Syndicate return for series five?

At the time of writing BBC One has yet to confirm what's in store for The Syndicate.

However the show's creator Kay Mellor is hopeful there will be a new season.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "It took six years for the current series to come to screen.

"But there’s something cooking. The ingredients are there, so it’s there. But it’s not cooked up yet."

Series 5 of The Syndicate hasn't been officially announced - we'll update this post once we have news.

Given how long the current series took to come to the screen, if The Syndicate does return for another season it likely won't be released for a while yet.

Watch The Syndicate on TV and online

The Syndicate series 4 premiered on BBC One on Tuesday, 30 March at 9PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly.

Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via the BBC One Hub here where Series 2 is also available to watch on catchup.

You can also watch past series of The Syndicate on BritBox UK here.

What happens in The Syndicate series 4?

A synopsis for the new season shares: "When the owners of Woodvale Kennels announce they are selling the business to a large corporate chain, the staff are devastated to realise they may well be out of a job.

"This is disastrous news for Keeley (Katherine Rose Morley), Jake (Kieran Urquhart), Roxy (Taj Atwal), Gemma (Liberty Hobbs) and Colette (Emily Head) who all depend on their pay to get them from one month to the next.

"As the staff’s future is thrown into question the weekly lottery looks like the only lifeline to gambling addict Keeley. So when she checks the ticket with local newsagent Frank (Neil Morrissey) and the machine goes off she is ecstatic!

"But is everything as it seems and will our syndicate get what’s rightfully theirs? Set between Yorkshire and Monaco, we see our kennel workers spend every last penny they own to see justice done."

Picture: BBC One