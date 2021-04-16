The Bill 'set to be rebooted with new series in the works'

The Bill is reportedly set to be rebooted for a brand new series.

The hit police drama last aired on ITV in 2010 having run for more than 2,400 episodes since 1983.

It could now be on its way back to screens with The Sun newspaper reporting that two new series are in the works.

And they say that classic cast members including Graham Cole (PC Tony Stamp), Trudie Goodwin (Sgt June Ackland) and Mark Wingett (DC Jim Carver) could return.

The tabloid adds that writer Simon Sansome is spearheading the project after acquiring the rights to the show, with EastEnders writer and Holby City co-creator Tony McHale also attached.

A source shared: "Three of the best known stars are in talks and [Simon's] hopeful he can get them on board. Tony has seen the script and they hope they can get him signed up too.

“They’re in constant contact and the project has begun to move on quickly. There’s a couple of channels interested in bringing back what is such a well-loved story.”

The insider suggested that the new series would see a mix of old and new faces.

It's claimed that the show could return under the new name, Sun Hill, the fictional Police Station where the series was set.

Following the lives of policemen and women working in East London, The Bill was renowned for giving stars who are now successful their first break.

Familiar faces including actress Keira Knightley, entertainer and author David Walliams, actor Sean Bean, singer Emma Bunton and comedian Russell Brand all appeared as extras on the show.

The Bill first started as a one off drama originally titled Old Bill and then Woodentop, starring Mark Wingett as PC Jim Carver and Trudie Goodwin as WPC June Ackland of London's Metropolitan Police.

After proving an instant hit, it was turned into an ongoing series that ran for 26 years following its first broadcast on 16 October 1984.

Episodes of The Bill currently air on UKTV's Drama channel and are available to watch online via the UKTV Player here.