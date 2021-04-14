Call The Midwife new series start date and first trailer revealed

Call The Midwife is back for series 10 in 2021 - here's all you need to know!

The brand new series starts on Sunday, 18 April at 8PM on BBC One.

Ahead of the first episode, you can watch a trailer from the new series below...

A synopsis of the opening instalment shares: "Change is on the horizon in Poplar. Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) must determine whether a private clinic venture that will generate much needed income for Nonnatus House is a suitable workplace for the Sisters, and enlists the help of Trixie (Helen George).

"The plan causes great tension between Sister Julienne and Dr Turner (Stephen McGann) who is strongly against private health care. Their first falling out in over 20 years is felt by all, in particular Shelagh (Laura Main) who feels caught in the middle. Trixie, however, is thrilled to be challenged professionally and agrees to spend six weeks at the Lady Emily Clinic.

"Lucille (Leonie Elliott) and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) are startled when a baby boy is born without legs below the knee. Sister Frances alerts Dr Turner, who frets this could be another Thalidomide case. Perturbed by the event, he determines to uncover the cause.

"Meanwhile, with the Church’s financial support, Cyril (Zephryn Taite) moves into the flat above the Buckle’s paper shop, while Sister Monica Joan’s (Judy Parfitt) crisis of faith continues to weigh heavily on her mind."

Ahead of the series 10 release date and series 11 about to commence filming, Call The Midwife will now be on air until 2024 with series 12 and 13 already confirmed.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, said: “It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

"Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one.”