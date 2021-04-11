Midsomer Murders cast from The Stitcher Society episode 2021

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2021 - who's on the cast of The Stitcher Society?

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his investigations into the murderous crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

The Stitcher Society will air on Sunday, 4 April 2021 at 8PM.

A teaser for the episode shares: "A local outcast, who was controversially acquitted of murder years previously, is the latest inductee into a post-operative heart rehab club. Following his arrival, members’ dreams of a second chance at life begin being cut short."

It's the second episode of Series 22 which was filmed in 2020.

Midsomer Murders cast

The cast of series 22 sees Neil Dudgeon return to play DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland resumes her role as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins with Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

The full cast of The Stitcher Society episode are:

DCI John Barnaby - Neil Dudgeon

Ds Jamie Winter - Nick Hendrix

Sarah Barnaby - Fiona Dolman

Fleur Perkins - Annette Badland

Reuben Tooms - Silas Carson

Alberta Toom - Lizzy McInnerny

Toby Wagner - Peter de Jersey

Harry Marx - Keith Allen

Mimi Dagmar - Hannah Waddingham

Georgie Tremayne - Harriet Thorpe

Erika Marx - Natalie Simpson

Cooper Steinem - John Thomson

Mack McInally - Michael Nardone

Gideon Tooms - Jacob Fortune-Lloyd

Julia Steinem - Nimmy March

Jocasta Farthing - Sirine Saba

Midsomer Murders spoilers

A full synopsis of the episode reveals: "Tamworth Springs is home to Midsomer’s very own Stitcher Society, a social and health club for recovering heart bypass patients; the name of the club was inspired by the postoperative scar running down the middle of the members’ chests. Founded four years ago by REUBEN TOOMS, the Stitcher Society is a place for people to embrace their second chance at life, a second chance which is a gift that should be embraced to the fullest.

"The club does this by offering lectures, counselling, fitness classes, and most importantly new challenges, anything that will ignite a passion for life again.

"Bamboo shinai sticks are clashing as part of their latest event day, as the club members are engaged in a kendo class. The session is going well until GIDEON (Reuben’s son) introduces the latest member – TOBY. The group are outraged, so much so that the usually timid GEORGIE threatens to kill Toby, leaping to thrust her shinai stick at his throat.

"Clearly not all second changes are a gift! Blood pressures are raised until Reuben steps in to calm the situation, he then surprises the members when he backs Toby’s induction, telling Georgie they can talk about all this later.

"The following morning, Reuben is found murdered on the village green – a sharpened shinai stick protruding from his chest.

"BARNABY and WINTER are called to investigate, and after being informed about the flare up at the club they interview Georgie, asking what Toby did to make himself so unpopular.

"Georgie explains that five years previously, Toby was arrested for the brutal murder of VIOLA, Reuben’s sister-in-law.

"However, due to an unreliable witness the case fell apart and Toby was controversially acquitted.

"Georgie ran the local paper and following the collapse of the trial, publicly hounded Toby, whipping the village into a frenzy until he was hunted down by an angry mob demanding a confession, but Toby managed to escape and fled Tamworth Springs. However, now Reuben is claiming, after all these years, that Toby is innocent… and that he has proof.

"Barnaby and Winter question if Toby is he back to settle scores, or could someone be taking revenge for siding with Viola’s murderer? The pressure is on to find out and to discover what caused Reuben to suddenly be convinced of Toby’s innocence, before the killer haschance to strike again."

Midsomer Murders continues Sunday evenings on ITV.

Episodes available to watch online ITV Hub