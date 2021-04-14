The 2021 MasterChef winner has been revealed in the final results - SPOILERS.

After seven weeks of heats, quarter-finals and semi-finals the winner of MasterChef 2021 was crowned in a delayed final tonight (14 April)

Advertisements

Three finalists started the final week but only one could be named the series 17 champion by John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the results.

MasterChef 2021 results - who won?

WINNER: Tom Rhodes - 31-year-old front of house restaurant manager from Newcastle

MasterChef 2021 winner Tom - (C) Shine TV - Photographer: Production

RUNNER UP: Mike Tomkins - 27-year-old from Guildford who works in sales for a tech company

RUNNER UP: Alexina Anatole - 30-year-old from South London who works as a manager at a food delivery company

The final week of MasterChef 2021 saw the finalists face some incredible challenges, testing their ambition, creativity, skill and perseverance as they go all out to impress and raise their cooking to a level they never dreamed possible.

In the first challenge of the finals, the then five cooks faced their most biggest challenge yet: cooking a five-course lunch at the resplendent Plaisterers Hall in the City of London.

Advertisements

After one cook was eliminated, the final four amateur chefs then faced a single challenge to earn a place in the final three and a chance to take part in a challenge of a lifetime.

They were tasked with creating their interpretation of a classic dish that would showcase their growing cooking talent to judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace. It was their last chance to bring together everything they have learned; to let their creativity fly and prove they are worthy finalists.

For the three that remained, there was the chance to work with one of the world’s greatest chefs in the toughest and most daunting challenge of the competition, the Chef’s Table. This year it was hosted by the legendary Michel Roux Jr at Le Gavroche.

The three finalists had to deliver food of an exceptional standard to impress some of the best chefs in the country, all of whom have worked in the Le Gavroche kitchen themselves and know the classic dishes inside out. They include MasterChef: The Professionals judge Monica Galetti, MasterChef: The Professionals champion 2009 Steve Groves and Michel’s daughter Emily Roux.

In the grand final tonight, it was the mother of MasterChef cook-offs for the final three.

The amateur cooks had to pour their hearts into delivering the best three-course menu of their lives for John and Gregg, in the final bid to claim the prestigious title of MasterChef Champion 2021.

Advertisements

MasterChef airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.

More on: Masterchef TV