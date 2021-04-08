Game of Talents: First look at new ITV talent game show

Here's a first look at new ITV talent game show Game Of Talents.

In Game of Talents performers will entertain and amaze. But there’s a catch – the viewers and the contestants have no idea what those talents are. Can they tell the fire eater from the footballer or the line dancer from the lion tamer?

Vernon Kay presents this brand-new ITV series in which two contestants will battle it out each week to guess the talents, as they compete for the chance to win a life changing sum of money.

Two celebrities will help them to make the right decisions before the performers "Show us your talent."

In the first episode this Saturday night (10 April) at 7:30PM on ITV, Ryan and TV presenter Tess Daly face off with Shumi and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

Shumi and Craig Revel Horwood. Picture: ITV/Thames

Ryan and Tess Daly. Picture: ITV/Thames

Each episode begins with a list of eight talents before one performer at a time steps on stage.

Contestants and their celebrity partners must try to correctly identify their talent based on little more than some cryptic clues.

Get it right and they can bank up to £50,000 for their jackpot - but get it wrong and the cash will go to their rivals.

At the end of seven rounds the player with the most banked cash goes through to the final to try and win their accumulated jackpot.

In the final they know the talent of the performer - but are faced with four people all claiming to be the act.

Game of Talents: Episode 1. Picture: ITV/Thames

Before attempting to guess which of the four has the talent, players can choose to eliminate two imposters by giving up half of their jackpot.

Ultimately if they correctly pick the person with the talent they'll win the money left in their jackpot. Get it wrong and they leave with nothing.

Vernon Kay says: "It’s this combination of a game show and a talent show. A celebrity and a member of the public team up to form a double act, and there’s two teams like that who are facing off. A performer will then come through our big double doors and the teams have to guess which talent from a list they’re going to perform."

He teases of the line up of acts: "I can say that they’re absolutely unbelievable, every last one of them is spectacular.

"I can’t say what they’re going to be doing, but we’ve got a bit of everything and anything, some really unexpected, showstopping performances. The audience is going to be shouting “What?!” at the screen so many times, they won’t believe what they’re seeing."

Other celebs on the show over the series include I'm A Celeb stars Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher and Radio 1 DJs Nick Grimshaw and Clara Amfo.

Also appearing will be singer and TV personality Michelle Visage and Spice Girl Mel B, plus TV presenters Stephen Mulhern and Emma Willis.

Vernon adds: "We’ve got a really good line up of celebrities, some close friends, some huge names, just a load of really amazing people. I’m so glad they’re all taking part, it’s one of the things that attracted me so much to the show.

"As for how they’ll do on the show, that’s anyone’s guess. I imagine some rivalries are going to come out between the teams and they’ll all be bringing their A game, there’s a lot of money up for grabs for the contestants they’re paired with, so it’s high stakes!"

Game Of Talents airs Saturday nights on ITV at 7:30PM from 10 April.

Picture: ITV/Thames