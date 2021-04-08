McDonald & Dodds will return to ITV for a third series, it's been announced.

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia will return to reprise their roles as DS Dodds and DCI McDonald respectively.

The third series will comprise of three new murder mysteries for the pair to solve. The first two films of series two achieved consolidated ratings of 6.7m.

Jason Watkins said: "I’m delighted to be returning to Bath for the third series of McDonald & Dodds. Tala and I are so thrilled to be in a partnership which the audience seem to have affection for. It’s gratifying that we’ve been able to bring a little sunshine in these difficult times.

"I look forward to filming in the beautiful city of Bath and to Dodds solving more puzzles with Lauren McDonald. I’m bracing myself for more chips in butter!”

Tala Gouveia added: “I can’t wait to start filming again and to see what adventures writer Robert Murphy takes us on next! It’s always a pleasure to work with Jason and our wonderful casts. Bring on series three!”

Damien Timmer (The Serpent, Endeavour), CEO of Mammoth Screen, commented: “We’re delighted to be returning to Bath for more ingenious crime mysteries with DCI McDonald and DS Dodds - working with Tala Gouveia, Jason Watkins and showrunner Robert Murphy is a proper pleasure!”

Creator Robert Murphy (Vera, Shetland, DCI Banks) added: “It's a real privilege to for me to return to Bath to re-engage with the world of McDonald & Dodds and our other regular characters. I'm delighted to be cooking up more mystery puzzles as well as exploring the deepening and fun relationship between our two leads.”

The first and second series are available to view via ITV Hub streaming platform Britbox.

Filming will begin on the third series during the summer of 2021.