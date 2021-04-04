Midsomer Murders is back on ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2021 - who's on the cast of The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy?

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby as he investigates the various crimes that occur in the fictional English county of Midsomer.

Advertisements

The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy will air on Sunday, 4 April 2021 at 8PM.

It's the first episode of Series 22 which was filmed in 2020.

Midsomer Murders cast

The cast of series 22 sees Neil Dudgeon return to play DCI John Barnaby, Nick Hendrix is back as DS Jamie Winter and Annette Badland resumes her role as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins with Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

The full cast of The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy episode are:

DCI John Barnaby - Neil Dudgeon

Ds Jamie Winter - Nick Hendrix

Sarah Barnaby - Fiona Dolman

Fleur Perkins - Annette Badland

Pat Everett - Mark Williams

Ronnie Everett - Siobhan Redmond

Rowan Yarrow -Maimie McCoy

Brendan Yarrow - Ferdinand Kingsley

Advertisements

Mel Wallace - Sinead Matthews

Annie Davids - Louise Jameson

Eric Gladberry - Brian Bovell

Steve Skelton - Matt McCooey

Josie Skelton - Molly Harris

Kelly Kirk-Lees - Poppy Gilbert

Wade Andow - Kadell Herida

Jez Gladberry - Glen Boateng

Midsomer Murders spoilers

After a local photographer wins an urban myth competition with his creation of The Wolf Hunter, it unexpectedly gains a cult following. However, when a man is killed, Barnaby and

Winter must investigate if this myth has become murderous reality.

There is a full moon over Little Worthy this Halloween and the area is buzzing with activity following the chance popularity of Little Worthy’s very own meme.

The Hub, an internet café run by the maternal MEL, recently ran a competition to create a modern urban myth which was won by struggling photographer STEVE, with his creation of the Wolf Hunter.

Unexpectedly, the Wolf Hunter gained a cult following, becoming a viral meme, with people coming from miles around to explore Little Worthy woods in the hope of catching a glimpse

of the beast.

Advertisements

Midsomer Murders airs on ITV.

Episodes are available to catch up on ITV Hub.