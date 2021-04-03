BBC One announce special tribute to Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz

BBC One has announced a tribute to Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Sabine, who first appeared on Top Gear in 2004 and became a regular member of the presenting team in 2016, tragically passed away from cancer last month aged 51.

The BBC is to premiere a special 30 minute tribute online via the BBC iPlayer this Sunday at 9PM, straight after the finale of Top Gear's latest series. The special will air on BBC One on Wednesday, 7 April at 7:30PM.

The BBC share: "Top Gear: A Tribute To Sabine Schmitz will see presenters Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness – as well as former hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Rory Reid and Matt LeBlanc - join well-known figures from the world of motoring to share their fondest memories of the celebrated German racing driver, known as ‘The Queen of the Nürburgring’.

"Narrated by Zoe Ball, the thirty-minute celebration of Sabine’s life and career will feature some of her most memorable TV moments as well as touching tributes from motorsport friends and colleagues including David Coulthard, Susie and Toto Wolff, and Jess Hawkins."

Clare Pizey, Top Gear’s Executive Producer, said: “We send our heartfelt condolences to Sabine’s partner Klaus and her family whose loss is so much greater than ours. We had to pay a special tribute to Sabine as she was a such a big part of our Top Gear family and we will never forget the joy we had working with and knowing her.”

Alex Renton, co-Executive Producer on Top Gear added: “Sabine was part of Top Gear for over 15 years and it was no surprise that so many people who had worked with her over that period dropped everything to be a part of this tribute. She was so loved and will be greatly missed by us all.”

Sabine entered British hearts on Top Gear in 2004 when she broke the ten-minute barrier around the Nordschleife in a diesel Jaguar S-Type - before attempting the same in a Ford Transit in the following series.

Sabine’s final Top Gear appearance was in episode five of the 28th season, and despite her illness, she still flew to London to attend the series’ Leicester Square premiere in January 2020.

Top Gear: A Tribute To Sabine Schmitz streams on BBC iPlayer from Sunday, 4 April at 9PM and airs on BBC One on Wednesday, 7 April at 7:30PM.