I Can See Your Voice first look at new BBC One show revealed

BBC One has revealed a first look at its new singing game show, I Can See Your Voice

The new series will begin this Spring in primetime, hosted by Paddy McGuinness.

Each episode will see players attempting to win a cash prize by guessing who can and can’t sing from a group of mystery singers standing before them - can they predict who has the voice of an angel or who will leave them covering their ears in horror all without ever hearing them sing a note?

Helping the players will be a panel of celebrities featuring comedian Jimmy Carr, TV personality Alison Hammond and Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Each week they'll be joined by a different singing superstar with Fleur East first up.

You can watch a first trailer below...

A teaser from the BBC reveals more about the format: "As the singing sensations or musical masqureaders navigate through a round of lip sync challenges, they will be offering entertaining hidden clues to the panel of celebrity experts who will help the players whittle down the group until there’s only one singer left.

"The chosen one will then perform a duet with the singing superstar to reveal whether they can or can’t sing. If the players have picked a good singer then they will take the prize… but if a bad singer is revealed, the imposter will pocket the cash."

Jimmy Carr said: “I think a silly, crazy, fun hour of telly is just what we all need. And it doesn’t come any more silly, crazy or fun than this.”

Alison Hammond added: "I’m a good judge of character and reckon I’ll be able to spot who can sing or not straight away, so the players are in good hands if they hope to win that cash prize!”

And Amanda Holden commented: "With my experience on stage, television and radio I think I have one of the best pair of eyes in the business for spotting talent so the masqureaders will really have to up their game to fool me!"

