Will there be a Keeping Faith series 4? Future of BBC drama revealed

Keeping Faith is back on BBC with its third series - and fans want to know if there will be a fourth.

Keeping Faith follows lawyer, wife and mother Faith who fights to find the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband.

Advertisements

The new third series has six episodes - but is more on the way?

Will Keeping Faith return for series four?

For fans of Keeping Faith there's bad news: There will not be a fourth series.

Ahead of series 3 airing on TV, the BBC confirmed it would be the last.

Matthew Hall, the show's creator and writer, said: "The third and last series sees Faith forced to draw on her deepest reserves of faith and love and her undying hunger for the truth as she takes on both the biggest case of her career - that of 14 year-old Osian, who is given up for dead by doctors who refuse to risk further treatment - while confronting the darkest secrets and lies of her past. Who really is Faith? Where does she come from?

"In a journey that veers between tragedy and hope, tears and laughter, Faith is tested to her limits as a mother, daughter, lover, wife, best friend and lawyer until her story erupts in an emotional and unexpected climax... and her final goodbye."

Series 3 sees Eve Myles return as Faith Howells, Bradley Freegard as Evan Howells and Mark Lewis Jones as Steve Baldini.

Olivier award-winning Celia Imrie (Victoria Wood as Seen on TV, Dinnerladies, Best Exotic Marrigold Hotel) joins the cast as Rose Fairchild.

Watch Keeping Faith on TV and online

Keeping Faith series 3 premiered on BBC One on Saturday, 27 March at 9PM. Episodes will continue on TV weekly.

Advertisements

Alternatively the full series is available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here where Series 1 and 2 are both currently also available to watch on catchup.

You can also get Keeping Faith on DVD from Amazon here.