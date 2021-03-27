Here's why Paul Sinha isn't on Beat The Chasers as the show returns for a new series and specials.

A third series of the spin-off to The Chase begins this Saturday night with a Celebrity special.

Bradley Walsh returns to host in the testing quiz in which contestants are given the option of playing multiple Chasers for increasing amounts of money, but with a decreasing time advantage against them.

The new series will welcome Darragh Ennis for the first time after he joined The Chase last year but Paul Sinha was unfortunately unwell at the time of filming and so could not take part.

Ahead of the series airing on TV, Paul assured fans on Twitter he was "feeling much better now".

He wrote: "New episodes of Beat the Chasers are on their way. Unfortunately, I wasn’t well for the recordings and couldn’t join in this time around. I’m feeling much better now. X."

The first episode of Beat The Chasers airs on Saturday at 8:30PM.

The celebs taking part will be Joe Pasquale, Katherine Ryan, Radzi Chinyanganya, Christine Ohuruogu and Shaun Williamson.

On taking part in his first Beat The Chasers series, Darragh shared: "It took me a few minutes to hit my stride as this was the first time I'd been on a team with the others. I had to get my speed up.

"On The Chase my Final Chase tactics are slow and careful, but that doesn't work for Beat the Chasers.

"This show is ALL about speed and we're really up against it with some of the time offers we give. But we have such a range of strengths that once we hit our stride we are very hard to beat."

He added: "There were some very close matches against the celebs. We tried to draw them in with hard choices on the offers of time and money and that led to some last gasp wins and losses. Huge money offers were on the table.

"Did any celebs walk away with big cash prizes? I'm afraid you'll have to wait and see."

Beat the Chasers - Celebrity Special airs Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub

The show will return for a full series later this Spring as well as another celebrity special.