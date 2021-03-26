JJ Chalmers to join Money For Nothing on BBC One

Fresh from Strictly, JJ Chalmers will join BBC One's Money For Nothing.

He'll swap the ballroom for recycling centre forecourts across the UK in search of unwanted items that have the potential to be transformed and sold on for cash.

The BBC share: "JJ has had a passion for making and mending from a young age and loves using his skills to give old or damaged items a second chance in life. He taught craft, design and technology skills to high school students before joining the Royal Marines full time and serving in Afghanistan, where he survived a catastrophic bomb blast.

"He went on to lead a team of cyclists to success in The Invictus Games before travelling the world as part of the BBC’s team of talented sports presenters."

JJ Chalmers, said: “I come from a house where we fixed, reused, or repurposed an item long before it would ever be thrown out. As a result I grew up working with my hands and developed skills which I passed on to others as a Design and Technology teacher, and then later learnt so much about how to adapt in the Royal Marines.

“I’m seldom happier than when I'm getting my hands dirty in my workshop, and so I’m really delighted to be joining the Money For Nothing team, working alongside the talented presenters and makers to help items that were going to be scrapped live on.”

Daytime series Money For Nothing follows a team of talented of artisans as they rework unwanted objects into stylish and valuable pieces, with any profits handed back to the people who had no idea there was cash to be made from their trash.

Over the past nine series more than 650 unwanted items have been saved from being thrown in the skip, given a new lease of life and sold on, with over £55,000 of profits returned to members of the public for their old objects. The largest single profit produced stands at a staggering £1,363 for an antique sewing table, which was scrubbed up and photographed to create printed tea towels.

Money For Nothing will return to BBC One in the Spring in the 3:45PM slot as well as streaming online on BBC iPlayer.