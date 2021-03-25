Inside Man cast announced for new BBC One drama from Steven Moffat

Casting for BBC One's new original crime thriller Inside Man has been revealed.

The four-part mini-series comes from Bafta and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat (Dracula, Sherlock, Doctor Who).

Advertisements

David Tennant (Des; Staged; Doctor Who), Dolly Wells (The Pursuit Of Love; Dracula; Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Lydia West (It’s A Sin; Years And Years; Dracula) will lead the cast alongside Stanley Tucci (Feud; The King’s Man; Spotlight) in the title role of the Inside Man.

A teaser from the BBC shares: "The captivating four part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US, a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way..."

Husband and wife team Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, executive producer for Hartswood Films, said: “We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show. Can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, added: “BBC One viewers will already know the television magic created when Steven Moffat writes for David, Dolly and Lydia. With the fantastic Stanley Tucci alongside them as our Inside Man, everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped.”

Inside Man will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix elsewhere in the world.