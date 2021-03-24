Have I Got News For You 2021 new series start date and first guests revealed

Have I Got News For You's new series for 2021 has a confirmed start date.

Paul Merton and Ian Hislop return for what will be the show's 61st series.

The first episode will air on Friday, 9 April at the slightly later than usual time of 9:30PM.

Episode 1's guest presenter will be David Tennant.

The guest panellists will be comedian Jack Dee and The Atlantic journalist Helen Lewis.

The new series will continue to record in studio, with virtual audience.

Watch Have I Got News For You online

The new series will run weekly on Friday nights from 9 April across 9 episodes, with the extended repeats, Have I Got A Bit More News For You.

You can stream and watch episodes online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile the show recently celebrated 30 years on air with a special documentary, Have I Got 30 Years for You which is available on the BBC iPlayer now.

The special relives some of the most memorable and controversial moments from three decades of the topical news quiz, with contributions from Ian Hislop, Paul Merton, Gary Lineker, Alexander Armstrong, Camilla Long, Richard Ayoade, and Victoria Coren Mitchell.

PICTURE CREDIT: Ray Burmiston