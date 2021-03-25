Saturday Night Takeaway: This week's guests and line up revealed!

Here's a first look at this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV with the latest guests confirmed.

Ant and Dec are back with a brand new run of Saturday Night Takeaway for 2021.

As always SNT will air live on Saturday evenings on ITV with a range of special guests and no shortage of surprises.

This week Alesha Dixon is on Star Guest Announcer duties and Ant and Dec are in hot water in the penultimate episode of comedy serial Double Trouble.

You can watch a first look at the latest instalment below!

Meanwhile this week will also see Fleur East back with the Takeaway Rainbow and McFly are live in the studio for a spectacular End Of The Show Show.

There will be a special on air surprise while find out what mischief Stephen Mulhern has been up to on the ITV Daytime shows this week.

And as always, another lucky player gets the chance to Win The Ads in the only show on telly that says “don’t just watch the adverts - win ‘em!”

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday, 27 March at 7PM on ITV.

This year's series includes sees Ant & Dec in new mini-series called Double Trouble, which sees Ant & Dec clones go rogue! Special guests appearing in the sketches include football pundit Jermaine Jenas, actor and comic Rob Brydon, survival expert Bear Grylls, TV presenter Alison Hammond and Bake Off's Prue Leith.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear are also back with a range of stars taking part in undercover hits including Jamie & Harry Redknapp, Sir Mo Farah and Davina McCall.

For 2021 Saturday Night Takeaway will feature a live 'virtual audience at home, with one viewer taking on the classic end of show game Win The Ads.

Meanwhile alongside the main show, 2021 adds a brand new spin-off!

You'll be able to get more from Saturday Night Takeaway online from the ITV Hub following the end of each episode on TV.

