Domina first look and release date from new Sky Atlantic series

A first look at new drama Domina has been revealed - here's all you need to know.

Domina, an epic historical drama series which brings to life the power struggles of Ancient Rome from a different perspective; that of the women.

The Sky original series will air in May 2021 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

The eight episode series stars Kasia Smutniak (Perfect Strangers, Them, Devils) playing Livia Drusilla, with the young Livia played by Nadia Parkes (The Spanish Princess), and supported by an international stellar cast including Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) playing Livius, Livia’s father, and Colette Tchantcho (The Witcher) as Antigone, Livia’s best friend, ex-slave and closest ally.

Created and written by Simon Burke (Zen, Fortitude) with acclaimed Australian filmmaker Claire McCarthy (Ophelia, The Luminaries) as lead director, Domina also stars Matthew McNulty (Misfits) as the future emperor Gaius, Christine Bottomley (The End of the F***ing World) as Scribonia, Ben Batt (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Agrippa, Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire) as Tiberius Claudius Nero, while Claire Forlani (Meet Joe Black) plays Claudia Octavia. Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her) makes an appearance playing Balbina, an early enemy.

A synopsis of the series shares: "The story follows Livia’s journey from a naïve young girl whose world crumbles in the wake of Julius Caesar’s assassination, to Rome’s most powerful and influential Empress, driven by a deep desire to avenge her father and secure power for her sons.

"Livia and her peers navigate their way through a brutal society by means of strategy, conspiracy, seduction and murder. She will soon discover that seizing power is not enough: you must be able to keep it when everyone else wants it.

"This is a visceral and authentic family saga, grounded in historical accuracy and bringing to life the incredible true stories of the women who would create one of the most enduring and fascinating dynasties of all time."

Domina arrives May 2021 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.