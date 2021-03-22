Clive Myrie to replace John Humphrys as host of Mastermind

Clive Myrie has been announced as the new host of BBC's Mastermind after John Humphrys stepped down.

The broadcaster announced earlier this year that his time on the show will end the Spring following the end of the latest celebrity series.

The BBC today confirmed Clive Myrie has been announced as the new presenter of Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind.

Clive is a BBC news journalist and a regular presenter of the BBC News at Six and Ten since 2010, as well as the BBC News Channel. Prior to that he has been the BBC’s Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels correspondent. Clive has also appeared as a guest on hit BBC One Entertainment shows Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You.

Clive Myrie said: “What a privilege it is to take on this new role. Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true. I’m excited and can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Entertainment added: “Clive will be a superb host, witty, wise and with a wicked sense of humour, he’s a consummate interrogator who also understands the fear involved when facing a barrage of questions in the spotlight.”

Clive Myrie will begin filming on the new series in Belfast in July and the show will return to screens later this year.

John Humphrys’ last episodes will be broadcast in April.

Revealing his decision to stand down from Mastermind in his Daily Mail column, Humphrys said he didn't know who would replace him on the show.

“When the present series comes to an end in March there will be someone else in the chair," he said. "I wish my successor well, but I’m not sure I envy them, whoever ‘they’ may be."

For now, Mastermind continues with its Celebrity series on Saturday nights on BBC One. You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

