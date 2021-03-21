All Star Musicals 2021 winner crowned in new ITV special

All Star Musicals has crowned its 2021 winner in this weekend's one-off special.

The all-singing, all-dancing show returned this month after previously first airing specials in 2017 and 2019.

Hosted by John Barrowman, a brand new one-off special saw seven celebrities flexing their theatrical muscles as they embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass in a show stopping one night spectacular.

Each took on iconic songs and scenes from some of the biggest musicals including Beauty and the Beast, Half a Sixpence, Guys and Dolls, Moulin Rouge and The Greatest Showman.

They performed both for a virtual audience as well as West End and Broadway's most distinguished talent; legend Elaine Paige, Hamilton and Aladdin star Trevor Dion Nicholas and Les Miserables and Frozen's Samantha Barks.

Those taking part included actress Jessica Hynes, barrister and broadcaster Robert Rinder and actor Barney Walsh.

Joining them were political journalist Robert Peston, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj Singh, and actress Luisa Bradshaw-White.

All Star Musicals 2021 winner

The judges scored each performance out of 10 stars, while the virtual audience also voted for their favourite. Together, they determined the winner of All Star Musicals 2021.

And it was Robert Rinder who was named the All Stars Musical 2021 champion.

He had performed Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast, which he reprised as an encore at the end of the show.

Alongside the performances from the celebs, there were some special performances from the judges and host performing You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray.

Plus, there was a guest performance from Carrie Hope Fletcher and new musical Cinderella from Andrew Lloyd Webber.

All Star Musicals airs on ITV. You can catch up on the episode now on ITV Hub.