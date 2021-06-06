Teacher is the new drama coming to Channel 5 - here's all you need to know.

The TV series follows a teacher called Jenna who is accused of a sexual encounter with one of her pupils.

With no memory of what happened, Jenna sets out to uncover the truth.

Teacher cast

Sheridan Smith will play Jenna (pictured above), a schoolteacher whose life spirals out of control when she’s accused of a drunken sexual encounter with a pupil.

Joining her will be Strictly winner Kelvin Fletcher as one of Jenna's colleagues and Ackley Bridge's Sam Bottomley as the student at the centre of the allegations.

Also on the cast are Cecilia Noble, Sharon Rooney and David Fleeshman.

Channel 5 tease: "With no memory of the night in question, Jenna’s only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her."

Teacher air date

The new psychological thriller will premiere in the UK on Channel 5 in 2021 with a start date to be confirmed.

The series has four episodes.

You'll be able to watch on TV on Channel 5 and online via My5.

Series creator, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, said: "When we first developed Teacher, we had Sheridan in mind as someone who could bring empathy and complexity to the character of Jenna. So the fact she has agreed to come on board is hugely exciting.

"With eOne now attached we also have a partner who shares both ours and Channel 5’s ambition for Teacher – to explore the challenging and provocative themes thrown up by these types of cases."

Picture: Channel 5 / Galgóczi Németh Kristóf / Chalkboard TV